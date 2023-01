KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision with a gas pump at a DK gas station.

The incident occurred near U.S. 259 and Harris Street. There are no reported injuries at this time.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area to prevent further congestion.

DK gas station (Libby Shaw)

