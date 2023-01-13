Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitesboro resident claims $3 million Mega Millions prize



By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The winner of a $3 million Mega Million lotto ticket back in November of 2022 has claimed their prize.

According to press release by the Texas Lottery Commission, the Whitesboro resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3,000,012 for the drawing on Nov. 1, 2022. The ticket was purchased at Enderby Gas Inc., located at 20544 U.S. Highway 377, in Whitesboro. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (5-9-15-16-17), but not the Mega Ball number (25), according to press release by the Texas Lottery Commission. The Megaplier number was 3. The claimant had an additional win of $4 on the same ticket.

