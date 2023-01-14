Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night.

Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.

Police say the train left from Arkansas Friday morning and identified the person from Arkansas as well. An autopsy has been ordered.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

