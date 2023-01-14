Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

How the nationwide nursing shortage is impacting Central Texas

The demand for registered nurses in Texas is projected to outpace supply every year through 2032
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the demand for registered nurses is...
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the demand for registered nurses is projected to outpace supply every year through 2032.
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Along with a rise in RSV, influenza and COVID cases, the nursing shortage across Central Texas has caused longer emergency room wait times in local hospitals.

After a pandemic that pushed healthcare workers to extreme limits, often working overtime hours amid traumatic conditions, the nursing profession hasn’t recovered since.

“Taking care of very sick patients, watching a lot of people die, it was a very scary time,” Jack Frazee, the director of government affairs and general counsel for the Texas Nurses Association, told KWTX. “Especially early on, they didn’t have all the proper protective equipment. So, all of that led to a lot of burnout and moral injury.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the demand for registered nurses is projected to outpace supply every year through 2032.

Frazee from the Texas Nurses Association says the solution to this is education.

“We unfortunately can’t just find nurses out of thin air, we have to train them,” Frazee said. “So that is the challenge for the state: adequately appropriating funds for nursing education.”

While an ample number of students still seem to be applying to nursing programs, for one Central Texas college, it can’t support the number of applications because of its own staff shortage.

“The hospitals started paying more for nurses because they needed nurses, and so that has led to us having a faculty shortage,” Tracey Cooper, the nursing department chair at Temple College, told KWTX. “When the hospitals increased those salaries, we did lose faculties that went back so they could have increased salaries.”

But despite all of this the long hours, short-staffed floors, and under-appreciation at times Cooper, a nurse herself, says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Nursing is really an amazing profession,” Cooper said. “And even though, you know, there’s times that it’s hard, like during the pandemic, I’ve been doing it for 37 years and I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Zoo reports leopard found, secured
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
(Source: Angelina County Judicial Records)
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
A sign can be seen outside of a Smith County voting location.
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles

Latest News

Women are twice as likely to be stalked as men, with one in three women being a victim of...
Nacogdoches martial arts master prepares women to survive worst-case scenarios
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles
A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding, allowing them to serve more families...
Jacksonville non-profit breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve families facing autism
Quilts of Valor
Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans
Nacogdoches Students Make All State Band
Two Nacogdoches High School Students make Texas All-State Bands