Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches martial arts master prepares women to survive worst-case scenarios

Women are twice as likely to be stalked as men, with one in three women being a victim of...
Women are twice as likely to be stalked as men, with one in three women being a victim of stalking at some point in their life.(KTRE)
By Brian Jordan
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This January marks the 19th National Stalking Awareness Month, and 13.5 million people are stalked annually. The event is an annual call to action to recognize and respond to this traumatic and dangerous crime.

Arlandus Chimney is a sixth-degree black belt in Nacogdoches. For 31 years, he’s spent his life teaching martial arts. 29 years ago, a woman he knew showed him the importance of teaching self-defense at 360 Fitness.

Chimney said she made him aware of “someone who had gone through such an ordeal, and how I could assist in such a manner that would give them some sort of empowerment to overcome that situation.”

He focuses on prevention, but according to the Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center, 72 percent of stalking victims are threatened by physical harm. 84 percent of victims fear for their life at some point.

“Police have a job to do, and they’re wonderful at doing their job, but they still have to get to you,” Chimney said. “It only takes a split second before life turns into danger.”

He said that with that split second, it helps to be able to defend yourself.

Even before that split second, Chimney said it’s important to be aware of your surroundings and what may be a threat.

“Most women get attacked not from people they don’t know but people they do know,” Chimney said.

Women are twice as likely to be stalked as men, with one in three women being a victim of stalking at some point in their life.

48 percent of sexual assault survivors have experienced stalking, making that split second all the more important.

“We’re not trying to turn you into a ninja warrior or put you into a position where you’re a superhero,” Chimney said. “But, we want you to have enough skill set to be able to survive an attack.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Zoo reports leopard found, secured
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
(Source: Angelina County Judicial Records)
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
A sign can be seen outside of a Smith County voting location.
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
The Palestine Independent School District is working in full cooperation with the Palestine...
Palestine High School head band director arrested for alleged improper relationship with former student

Latest News

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles
A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding, allowing them to serve more families...
Jacksonville non-profit breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve families facing autism
Quilts of Valor
Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans
Nacogdoches Students Make All State Band
Two Nacogdoches High School Students make Texas All-State Bands