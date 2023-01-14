Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was a beautiful first half of the weekend with highs for most warming in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect quiet conditions tonight with mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. Sunday we will see a bit more cloud cover throughout the day, but stout south winds will allow our warming trend to continue as highs rocket up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It would be a good idea to have the umbrella close by if you have any outdoor plans on Martin Luther King Jr Day (Monday) as a few showers and thundershowers will be possible, although coverage will be more favorable across our eastern and southern counties. Tuesday looks dry and warm as highs top off in the middle 70s. Our warming trend ends on Wednesday as a cold front arrives, bringing the chance for a few stronger thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of East Texas under a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Details are still quite muddy for now, so it would be a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days as we learn more about this severe set up. Once the cold front clears East Texas, temperatures become a bit more like what you would expect in January, with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s with chilly mornings in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through Saturday.

