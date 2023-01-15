Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub

“It looks like over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation considering there’s a mobile food truck here and the number of patrons outside.”
It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive on the northwest side of...
It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive on the northwest side of Harris County outside the Houston city limits.(Video provided by Metro Video Services)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - At least four people were injured and one other person was killed Sunday morning after a group of people pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center and opened fire on patrons standing outside a club.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive on the northwest side of Harris County outside the Houston city limits.

“It looks like over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation considering there’s a mobile food truck here and the number of patrons outside,” Gonzalez said.

The victims were two men and three women and the motive isn’t clear.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for witnesses and surveillance footage to help them identify any possible suspects.

Those with information are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

