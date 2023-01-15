Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Midland Police Department finds more human remains

Midland Police Badge
Midland Police Badge(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, Dec. 30th the Midland Police Department began investigating human remains found at the 1700 block of E. Texas.

Saturday, Jan. 14th the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team canvassed the same area and discovered more human remains near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St.

These remains along with the ones found in December will be taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for further processing and to identify the deceased individual.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

Read the original story here: Midland Police Department investigating human remains

