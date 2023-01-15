Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Mother, 3 children killed in Indiana house fire

A house fire in Fremont, Indiana, left four people dead Saturday morning.
A house fire in Fremont, Indiana, left four people dead Saturday morning.(wpta)
By Emilia Miles and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children, according to Indiana State Police.

Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. Saturday on reports of a house fire in Fremont. According to officials, four nearby fire departments arrived on the scene at 5:09 a.m. to help assist.

Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home, WPTA reports.

Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital, where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where she also died.

Officials say the four victims were believed to be in a single bedroom.

The Steuben County Coroner’s office has confirmed the identities of the four victims but will not release any information until the extended family is notified.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire. Preliminarily, the fire appears to have started on the second floor in an area that was not occupied at the time.

The investigation will take time to complete, and that information may not be readily available for some time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dallas Zoo reports leopard found, secured
Matthew Hoy Edgar pictured in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate photo.
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles
(Source: Angelina County Judicial Records)
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
A sign can be seen outside of a Smith County voting location.
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

Latest News

Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Police: Thieves steal Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s $100K truck
Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said.
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
Authorities say a worker in Georgia was killed during storm cleanup this week.
Family remembers worker killed while clearing storm debris: ‘He worked hard’