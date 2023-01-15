Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A cool and partly cloudy start to our day, temperatures this morning in the 40s. Thankfully though, it is not as cold this morning as it was yesterday morning. Today you can expect temperatures warming into the upper 60s and low 70s, under partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a breezy south wind. A Wind Advisory is in place for some East Texas counties today because of the windy forecast for this afternoon. This evening, temperatures will cool into the low 60s, and then hold there overnight. Cloud cover will increase overnight helping to again trap the heat in, and make for another warm day tomorrow.

MLK Day (Monday/tomorrow) will begin with quite a bit of clouds and some isolated to scattered shower activity. The clouds and the rain will clear out by the late afternoon hours, and I wouldn’t expect prolonged rain in any given area, though the rain chance will be highest in southern counties tomorrow. Late in the day, we may end up seeing mostly sunny skies before the sun sets on the end of the extended weekend. For next week, we will start off still warm, with highs nearing 80-degrees on Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday, a cold front and storm system will knock temperature back into their near-normal range for the second half of the week. Wednesday’s storm system has the potential to bring strong to severe thunderstorms to East Texas, though details are still limited as of this morning. For now, continue to watch for updates from us as we learn more. Thursday and Friday will be beautful January days, with average temperatures and mostly sunny skies. By next Saturday, rain will be returning to East Texas, possibily lasting into next Sunday as well. Like Wednesday’s forecast, there are still some things to be ironed out for next weekend’s rain chance and we will keep you informed through the next week. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.