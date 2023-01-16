A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Wednesday as strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A storm system bypassing us to the north has combined with some cloud cover and low-level moisture to generate a few spotty showers this afternoon. Spotty is the key word as any precipitation falling from the sky has been few and far between, not amounting too much.

We will hang on to lots of clouds overnight as lows drop into the upper 50′s.

Tuesday will start off cloudy with peeks of sunshine possible by the afternoon hours. It will be a warm and breezy day with highs topping out in the upper 70′s to near 80.

We will then turn our attention to a western storm system that will eject into the southern plains on Wednesday, bringing us a likely chance of rain and thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe in the afternoon hours.

Therefore, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday to account for this low-end severe weather potential across our part of the state.

The time frame to see these thunderstorms develop and push through our area will be from the midday hours and lasting into the late afternoon hours until shifting east into Louisiana and out of our part of the state by the early evening time frame on Wednesday.

Even though the severe weather threat is on the low-end at this time, we will have to watch for any storms that do pulse up on Wednesday afternoon with the main threat being damaging wind gusts and quarter size hailstones. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but it is not a high threat at this time.

Rainfall amounts will vary with this mid-week storm system, ranging from just a tenth-of-an-inch for our western communities to possibly near an inch for our residents in our eastern counties and communities closer to Toledo Bend.

Cooler and drier air will lead to a return to mostly sunny skies by Thursday as cool breezes bring us back down to seasonally cool weather in the Piney Woods.

The chilly air will then stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend before another disturbance looks to bring in a chilly rain on Saturday.

When you combine the two likely rain chances we have in play in the next week, rainfall amounts look to average between one-to-two inches in our part of the state.

