Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Here Everything is Better! H-E-B named most trusted store in recent study

.
.(Foto: HEB)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B has been named the most trusted, according to a recent study BrandSpark International.

The company surveyed 10,082 Americans to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most in their study released Jan.4.

“Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally and in four major regions and across 36 key attributes as well as the top 5 grocery retailers nationally,” said the company.

In their findings, H-E-B was found to be the most trusted for affordability along with Aldi and Walmart. The Texas chain was also found to be the strongest for store brand/private label products, delivering fresh produce, most valuable circulars, and enjoyable in-store experience.

Wal-Mart was voted in the top spot for curbside pickup while Amazon Fresh leads for delivery.

According to the company, trust plays an integral role in the decision of where to shop, especially during these challenging inflationary times.

“This is an important moment for retailers to build trust with shoppers, and they can do so by communicating why they are trusted and how they plan to help Americans through this”, says Adam Bellisario.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town

Latest News

Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards presented by Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards, honors from Congressman Moran
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
A plan for $188 billion in Texas
‘The Texas of Tomorrow’: Abbott, Patrick line out third term priorities
"He will forever be 28 years old, even though he should have been 32 today,” mother Rebecca...
‘Blue Blood Drive’ held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes standoff suspect into custody