Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Life, legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrated across East Texas

Watch East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds took to the streets of Downtown Tyler on Monday to march together and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This was the 37th annual celebration of Dr. King in Tyler.

City leaders, religious leaders, many others began at the square then marched south. The march ended at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception for a ceremony.

This year’s theme was “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate... only love can do that.”

Residents in Lufkin also turned out for their own celebration and remembrance of Dr. King.

Meanwhile, Stephen F. Austin University encouraged students to take part in a special day of service in honor of Dr. King.

“By participating in community service in the Nacogdoches community, SFA students and Nacogdoches organizations are closing divides and showing that there is strength in coming together,” said Kori Lewis, OMA graduate assistant.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive on the northwest side of...
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a...
Police: Monkey exhibit also tampered with at Dallas Zoo

Latest News

Some SFA students participated in a day of service.
SFA University celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service
A march was held in Lufkin on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Lufkin residents turn out to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.
Hundreds of Tyler residents turned out for an event downtown which celebrated the life and...
KLTV Midday 11:30 a.m., Recurring M-F - VOD - clipped version
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash