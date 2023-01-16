Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the City of Lufkin have released the name of the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, Erie Downs, 64, of Lufkin, died when he lost control of his Ford pickup which then left the road and flipped several times. The rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of Southwood Drive around 1:15 a.m.

Pebsworth said Downs was not wearing his seatbelt before being ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous reporting:

1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive on the northwest side of...
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
Police say a second incident of tampering was discovered at the Dallas Zoo, a day after a...
Police: Monkey exhibit also tampered with at Dallas Zoo

Latest News

Lailah Johnson has been accepted for the Texas All-State Treble Choir, 5th Chair.
Longview student earns Texas All-State Choir placement for 2nd year running
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
Women are twice as likely to be stalked as men, with one in three women being a victim of...
Nacogdoches martial arts master prepares women to survive worst-case scenarios
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles