Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault

Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE, Texas (KLTV) - A junior high school principal was arrested Saturday after he allegedly failed to report a sexual assault.

Paul Louis Richards, principal of Carlisle Junior High School, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on Saturday on a charge of failure to make a required child abuse report. According to an affidavit, on Sept. 23, 2022, Richards’ office was notified of an alleged sexual assault where a student was the victim. Richards was required under Texas Family Code chapter 261 to report the alleged crime to law enforcement within 48 hours of receiving knowledge of the incident.

The affidavit states that by Sept. 28, 2022, Richards had still not reported the incident to law enforcement, despite having met with the alleged victim’s mother the day prior and also making several notes in a journal pertaining to possible criminal charges that might apply to the incident.

“This clearly shows that Richards believed some sort of criminal act had been committed,” the affidavit states.

Richards has since posted the $1,500 bond amount and has been released from the Rusk County Jail.

KLTV has reached out to Carlisle ISD’s superintendent for comment and we will update this story as new information is received.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin

Latest News

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
The City of Chireno is remodeling its community center.
City of Chireno creating senior center spaces with grant, city funds
Anthony Joe Bartunek
Sex offender arrested in Livingston, accused of child porn possession
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase