‘Blue Blood Drive’ held in honor of Panola County deputy killed in action

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - He was killed in the line of duty, but his mother wants to make sure his name lives on. The Blue Blood Drive honoring Panola County Deputy Chris Dickerson was held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame today.

They came nearly as soon as the blood drive began at 11 a.m. Several people signed up to give blood in the name of Deputy Chris Dickerson, who was killed in the line of duty. He was shot during a traffic stop in December of 2019. His mother, Rebecca Dickerson, helped organize the event.

“It’s important to me because I want to honor my son’s memory. My son loved helping people. He loved saving lives. He loved his community. He loved his country,” Rebecca said.

Rebecca thinks honoring him this way is a fitting choice.

“And he used to give blood,” Rebecca Dickerson said.

Chris Dickerson was a member of the 2008 state winning Carthage Football team. And he was in the military, a volunteer firefighter, as well as a deputy.

“He was with the American Red Cross at one point, and I feel this is a good way to honor him and today’s his birthday and this is a good way to say happy birthday,” Rebecca Dickerson said.

Mike Cassin also volunteers with the Red Cross. He was the second to volunteer to give blood.

“It’s needed every day. It’s something I can do to give something back,” Cassin said.

The first in line, Reba Coxen, had given blood before and had met Chris Dickerson a few times.

“Chris was a very special guy in our area. And if I can do a little bit to give back, because he gave back. He gave everything,” Coxen said.

“Life goes on and we’re going to keep his memory alive. He will never be forgotten. And he will forever be 28 years old, even though he should have been 32 today,” Rebecca Dickerson said.

Chris Dickerson may be gone, but his mother feels his name is still helping to save lives.

Rebecca is also a member of Concerns of Police Survivors or C.O.P.S. It’s a support group for families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. Among other services, they team up with the Red Cross for their Blue Blood drives.

