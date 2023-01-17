First Alert Weather Day: Strong thunderstorms moving through East Texas on Wednesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A strong storm system is moving toward East Texas and will reach the area Wednesday.

Ahead of the upper level low pressure system, south winds have brought in warm air and a lot of moisture. As the low pressure moves closer, a weak dryline will push into East Texas early Wednesday with thunderstorms developing in a line by late morning.

Thunderstorms will move through from northwest to southeast during the middle of the day Wednesday and will be gone by evening. A marginal risk for severe storms (1 out of 5) has been issued for the majority of East Texas by the Storm Prediction Center.

A slight risk (2 out of 5) has been issued for areas from Lake Sam Rayburn to Toledo Bend. Damaging winds will be the main concern, but some small hail is possible and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

