Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Dense fog is developing across East Texas this morning and will stick around until late morning.  Once the fog clears, more sunshine is expected this afternoon.  Southwest winds will be breezy at times and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s.  Clouds increase again tonight with temperatures near 60 degrees Wednesday morning.  A few showers and some drizzle will be possible to start the day Wednesday, then thunderstorms are expected to develop by midday and roll through during the early afternoon.  Some storms could become strong to severe with the main threat being strong, damaging winds.  The storms end by late afternoon and early evening across East Texas with clearing skies and cooler temperatures moving in.  Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s and 60s with another chance for rain this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storm system expected for midweek
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire destroys Lufkin home, two vehicles

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 1-17-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 1-17-23
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Wednesday as strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 1-16-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips