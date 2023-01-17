Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sex offender arrested in Livingston, accused of child porn possession

Anthony Joe Bartunek
Anthony Joe Bartunek(Polk County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Leggett man has been arrested after Polk County authorities accused him of being in possession of child pornography.

According to social media post by Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons, a residential search warrant was executed after a caller advised authorities about a male subject being in possession of child pornography. After conducting an investigation at a Livingston residence off Ollie Loop, officers arrested Anthony Joe Bartunek, 78, of Leggett on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Bartunek is a registered sex offender for a previous conviction of possession of child pornography.

Bartunek was arrested without incident and transported to the Polk County Jail, where he was booked on the above charge.

