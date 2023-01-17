Strong thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, prompting a First Alert Weather Day

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another unseasonably warm and balmy January day throughout the Piney Woods. With temperatures topping out in the middle-to-upper 70′s this afternoon, we are running about fifteen degrees above average for this time of year.

It will stay warm and muggy as thicker clouds come streaming back in tonight. Overnight lows will only reach the middle 60′s.

We will then turn our attention to a Pacific storm system that will eject into the southern plains on Wednesday, bringing us a likely chance of rain and thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe in the afternoon hours.

Therefore, we have a First Alert Weather Day in place for Wednesday to account for this low-end severe weather potential across our part of the state.

The time frame to see these thunderstorms develop and push through our area will be from the late morning hours and lasting into the middle part of the afternoon until shifting east into Louisiana and out of our part of the state by the late afternoon, early evening time frame on Wednesday.

Even though the severe weather threat is on the low-end at this time, we will have to watch for any storms that do pulse up on Wednesday afternoon with the main threat being damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but is highly unlikely given that we have limiting factors in play that, thankfully, will limit severe storm development in our part of the state.

Rainfall amounts will vary with this mid-week storm system, ranging from just a tenth-of-an-inch for our western communities to possibly a half-an-inch for our residents in our eastern counties and communities closer to Toledo Bend.

Cooler and drier air will lead to a return to mostly sunny skies by Thursday as cool breezes bring us back down to seasonally cool weather in the Piney Woods.

The chilly air will then stick around through the end of the week and into the weekend before another disturbance looks to bring in a chilly rain on Saturday as highs this weekend will likely not make it out of the 50′s due to the cloud cover and rainfall.

We should see mostly dry conditions for Sunday and Monday of next week with seasonally cool temperatures in play before another western storm system brings us another opportunity for wet weather next Tuesday.

When you combine the two likely rain chances we have in play in the next week and the modest rain chance for next Tuesday, rainfall amounts look to average around one inch.

