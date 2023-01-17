Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M looking to move Fish Camp closer to main campus

The annual tradition for incoming freshmen has been held in Palestine, Texas for decades but university leaders want to move it due to limited space and access to amenities and safety-oriented services.

The annual tradition for incoming freshmen has been held in Palestine, Texas for decades but university leaders want to move it due to limited space and access to amenities and safety-oriented services.(Texas A&M graphic)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is exploring the idea of moving Fish Camp from East Texas to a location closer to Aggieland.

Fish Camp has held its three-day, two-night sessions for incoming freshmen at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine, Texas for more than 60 years, but school leaders are citing limited space and access to amenities and safety-oriented services as a reason for moving elsewhere.

“Currently, Fish Camp is hosted at a privately owned facility more than 100 miles from the main campus with limited access to amenities and safety-oriented services readily available in Brazos County,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Brigadier General Joe Ramirez in an email obtained by KBTX on Tuesday. “In addition, with the significant growth that we have experienced in our student population over the past few years, capacity at Fish Camps has become extremely limited.”

Recently, the Office of Risk, Ethics, and Compliance at the university conducted a survey of the facility in Palestine and as a result of its findings, Ramirez says a committee is being formed to explore opportunities for alternative host sites.

“Emphasis will be placed on risk management, as well as accounting for transportation, housing, medical, and other needs, including safety and accessibility,” said Ramirez. “It is important to note that students will play an active role in the committee exploring and evaluating alternative locations.”

Until a new location is named and ready, there will be no change to its current location and programs.

Since 1957, Fish Camp has been held at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine each year with the only exception being in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That year it was held virtually.

