Tuesday’s Weather: Dense fog this morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Dense fog is developing across East Texas this morning and will stick around until late morning. Once the fog clears, more sunshine is expected this afternoon. Southwest winds will be breezy at times and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. Clouds increase again tonight with temperatures near 60 degrees Wednesday morning. A few showers and some drizzle will be possible to start the day Wednesday, then thunderstorms are expected to develop by midday and roll through during the early afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe with the main threat being strong, damaging winds. The storms end by late afternoon and early evening across East Texas with clearing skies and cooler temperatures moving in. Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s and 60s with another chance for rain this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.