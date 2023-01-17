Tyler Sister Cities Organization fundraising second round of humanitarian relief for Ukrainian refugees

JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - The Tyler Sister Cities Organization is raising funds to send more humanitarian relief to thousands of Ukrainian refugees in its sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, millions of refugees have fled across the border into Poland.

Tyler’s longtime sister city of Jelenia Góra, located in the western part of the country, has become the new home of approximately 4,500 Ukrainians who are fleeing conflict in their homeland.

Last April, the City of Tyler wired more than $30,000 in private donations collected by the Tyler Sister Cities Organization to assist with humanitarian aid efforts there.

Using funds from East Texas, Jelenia Góra has operated a refugee resource center in the city, distributing fresh foods and shelf-stable products. Generators were also purchased for cities in Ukraine, as well as bone saws to be used in field hospitals.

In late September, a delegation from the City of Tyler and the Tyler Sister Cities Organization spent a week in Jelenia Góra to gain a better understanding of the needs of the refugees and deepen ties between the two communities.

According to Tyler Sister Cities board member Mickey Slimp, the organization is now working to send a second round of funding to assist with the purchase of more generators for cities in Ukraine, as well as replenish the stock of food at the resource center. The organization is inviting East Texans to consider making a contribution.

The organizer of the refugee center, Tetiana Kartseva, who is also Ukrainian, says there are currently 700 families and as many 2,000 individuals who are regularly receiving food, clothing, toiletries, and other personal items through the center.

Kartseva says even more people are expected to seek refuge in Jelenia Góra during the winter months.

To make a secure donation toward humanitarian relief efforts in Tyler’s sister city, click here.

