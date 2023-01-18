Angelina County authorities searching for suspect in aftermath of pursuit

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Angelina County law enforcement are searching for a suspect who led officers on a pursuit.

According to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark McLin, the suspect led officers on a pursuit that began in Corrigan and ended in the area of Davisville Road. Officers are currently searching in the wooded area near the Family Crisis Center.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.