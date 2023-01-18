Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County authorities searching for suspect in aftermath of pursuit

(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Angelina County law enforcement are searching for a suspect who led officers on a pursuit.

According to Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark McLin, the suspect led officers on a pursuit that began in Corrigan and ended in the area of Davisville Road. Officers are currently searching in the wooded area near the Family Crisis Center.

