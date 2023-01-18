Big Sandy football coach announces retirement

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Big Sandy High School’s football coach announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Larry Minter made the announcement via a post on his personal Facebook page, in which he thanked “all Big Sandy Wildcats and Ladycats.”

“I have loved every minute of every day we have spent here since 1987,” Minter said. “Being employed at the district I graduated from has been a blessing and I will always be grateful for the opportunity I had to come back and work at one of the best schools in East Texas.”

Minter served as both head football coach and athletic director. He has stepped down from both positions.

He said he looks forward “to new opportunities Big Sandy ISD has in store for me.”

