Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Big Sandy football coach announces retirement

Big Sandy Independent School District (Source: Facebook)
Big Sandy Independent School District (Source: Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Big Sandy High School’s football coach announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Larry Minter made the announcement via a post on his personal Facebook page, in which he thanked “all Big Sandy Wildcats and Ladycats.”

“I have loved every minute of every day we have spent here since 1987,” Minter said. “Being employed at the district I graduated from has been a blessing and I will always be grateful for the opportunity I had to come back and work at one of the best schools in East Texas.”

Minter served as both head football coach and athletic director. He has stepped down from both positions.

He said he looks forward “to new opportunities Big Sandy ISD has in store for me.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle which was recovered during the pursuit was a red Dodge Charger Hellcat which was...
Angelina County authorities arrest 2 after multi-agency pursuit
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Tuesday hoops: Lufkin boys win final game in Panther Gym, Central girls top PCA
Lufkin makes run in second half to defeat Kingwood Park
Lufkin Makes Run in Second Half to Defeat Kingwood Park
Young Calvin Theetge with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and assembled Bengals players.
Bengals players, coach break practice to recognize young superfan with Down syndrome
The Lufkin Panthers basketball team came alive in the third and fourth quarters to defeat...
Lufkin makes run in second half to defeat Kingwood Park