Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says their regional SWAT team is on scene of a barricaded person.

The Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department executed a search warrant on County Road 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. when an individual barricaded himself in a rear bedroom with firearms.

Please stay clear of the area, the sheriff’s office requests.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in Nepal resort town
1 dead after rollover wreck in Lufkin

Latest News

Paul Louis Richards
Affidavit: Carlisle Junior High principal didn’t report possible sex assault
The City of Chireno is remodeling its community center.
City of Chireno creating senior center spaces with grant, city funds
Anthony Joe Bartunek
Sex offender arrested in Livingston, accused of child porn possession
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase