Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says their regional SWAT team is on scene of a barricaded person.

The Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department executed a search warrant on County Road 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. when an individual barricaded himself in a rear bedroom with firearms.

Please stay clear of the area, the sheriff’s office requests.

