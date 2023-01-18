Clearing out and cooling down as we round out the week in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are now in the clear as the active weather is now east of east Texas now that the Pacific cold front has made its way through east Texas.

With skies clearing out overnight, it will be much cooler with lows dropping into the middle 40′s.

Cooler and drier air will lead to a return to mostly sunny skies by Thursday as cool breezes bring us back down to seasonally cool weather in the Piney Woods with highs topping out in the lower 60′s.

The clear skies and dry air will lead to a cold Friday morning with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30′s.

Friday will start off with sunshine before a blanket of clouds quickly overspreads the eastern part of Texas as our next disturbance brings in likely rain chances over the weekend.

The combination of cloudy skies and rainy conditions on Saturday will make for a chilly rain and dreary first half of your upcoming weekend as highs will only reach the middle 50′s.

We should see mostly dry conditions for Sunday and Monday of next week with seasonally cool temperatures in play before another western storm system brings us another opportunity for wet weather next Tuesday. The rain on Tuesday can also be labeled as a chilly rain since highs will more than likely stay in the 50′s all day long.

When you combine the two likely rain chances we have in play in the next week, rainfall amounts look to average around one inch, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible in the few spots that get underneath multiple, heavy downpours.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.