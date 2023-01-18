Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Plane makes emergency landing at Rick Husband Airport due to hydraulic issues

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A United Express airplane flying from Houston was diverted to the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport due to hydraulic issues.

At around 11:53, a plane that was carrying around 40 passengers had to make an emergency landing at the Amarillo airport.

Officials say the plane did land safely.

The destination was Eisenhower Wichita.

