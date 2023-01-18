Police apprehend high speed chase suspect in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - On January 17, authorities were notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County through SH 21 West.

Officers with the Crockett Police Department setup “stop sticks” near the Crockett city limits in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The suspect was able to evade police and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect drove around Loop 304 and attempted to head into the Crockett city square. As the pursuit continued the suspect was chased west on Goliad and out of SH 7 West.

Officers from multiple agencies pursued the suspect into Leon County were the vehicle was able to be stopped on I-45 approximately four miles north of Centerville. The suspect, Eleuterio Rodriguez Flores Jr., 22, of Dallas, was taken into custody without any further incident. Officials were able to confirm that the vehicle Flores was driving was stolen out of Dallas.

Flores has since been transported back to Houston County jail where he has been booked for multiple offenses including unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.