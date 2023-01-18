Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police apprehend high speed chase suspect in Centerville

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - On January 17, authorities were notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County through SH 21 West.

Officers with the Crockett Police Department setup “stop sticks” near the Crockett city limits in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The suspect was able to evade police and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The suspect drove around Loop 304 and attempted to head into the Crockett city square. As the pursuit continued the suspect was chased west on Goliad and out of SH 7 West.

Officers from multiple agencies pursued the suspect into Leon County were the vehicle was able to be stopped on I-45 approximately four miles north of Centerville. The suspect, Eleuterio Rodriguez Flores Jr., 22, of Dallas, was taken into custody without any further incident. Officials were able to confirm that the vehicle Flores was driving was stolen out of Dallas.

Flores has since been transported back to Houston County jail where he has been booked for multiple offenses including unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
Anthony Joe Bartunek
Sex offender arrested in Livingston, accused of child porn possession

Latest News

Eleuterio Rodriguez Flores Jr.
Crockett high speed chase suspect apprehended
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards presented by Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards, honors from Congressman Moran
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
A plan for $188 billion in Texas
‘The Texas of Tomorrow’: Abbott, Patrick line out third term priorities