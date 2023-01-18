Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County authorities have now identified the suspect in an incident in which the suspect barricaded himself with firearms inside a Cherokee County residence.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said officers were on the scene of CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a search warrant for stolen items. Upon arrival, Lionel Charles, 34, of Jacksonville, barricaded himself in the residence and refused to cooperate with authorities.

A regional SWAT team was called in and at around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said.

The search warrant being served Tuesday night by Jacksonville Police and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was in relation to stolen property. Upon entering the residence, authorities found numerous stolen items such as firearms and antique goods.

Sheriff Dickson said that the regional SWAT team has taken Charles into custody.

More charges are expected to be filed against Charles. According to Sheriff Dickson, the person who lived in the residence, Patrick Long, is also expected to be charged.

