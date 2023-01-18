Purchase of new diesel generators approved by Lufkin City Council

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin City Council approved the purchase of four new diesel generators.

These generators will be used for water wells and lift station operations.

“So with winter storm Erie we were able to identify some weaknesses in our water system and so these generators are just one more way to enforce that system to make it more resistant to emergency situations like we saw in February 2021,” said City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

City leaders said this will benefit delivering water to homes or businesses as well as the sewer system.

