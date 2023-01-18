Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized

(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At approximately 10 p.m. on January 17 there was a disturbance in the 800 block of Spring Lake Dr. between two females and a male.

The disturbance resulted in the male suffering a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to a local hospital were he is being treated.

The suspect is currently in custody on unrelated charges. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes custody of man barricaded in home during warrant service
Anthony Joe Bartunek
Sex offender arrested in Livingston, accused of child porn possession

Latest News

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
Eleuterio Rodriguez Flores Jr.
Police apprehend high speed chase suspect in Centerville
Eleuterio Rodriguez Flores Jr.
Crockett high speed chase suspect apprehended
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards presented by Congressman Nathaniel Moran
Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards, honors from Congressman Moran