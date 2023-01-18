Tyler Civil Air Patrol cadets receive awards, honored by Congressman Moran

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three young cadets were recognized tonight for their involvement in a leadership organization.

Tyler Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol hosted the promotions ceremony, where Congressman Nathaniel Moran made presentations to three cadets.

The Civil Air Patrol is made up of boys and girls between the ages 12 and 18.

The CAP cadet program provides training and skills in discipline, leadership, character development, aerospace education, and emergency services.

“As I talked to each one of you and as I interacted with you and your parents, I realized, this is a group we need to be investing in right here, this is a group, because one of these days, you’re going to save our nation,” said Moran.

Cadet Captain Nathan Sisson received the America Earhart Award. Two cadets, Cadet 2nd Lt. Tyler Fullingim and Cadet 2nd Lt. Kathleen Goodwin received the Billy Mitchel Award.

Goodwin says CAP has helped her develop the character and drive to accomplish her goals, including future plans to fly the C-130 aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.

“Oh I love CAP, it’s been fantastic being with others around my age who have the same aspirations and goals that I do who have the same drive and intensity when it comes to furthering their careers or their personal accomplishments,” says Goodwin.

Fullingim joined the program at the age of 12 and says he has future plans to join the military through the ROTC program at Texas A&M.

He says the CAP cadet program is helping him reach that goal.

“I feel like I’m way more confident speaking to people and also leading people or following people,” says Fullingim.

Sisson joined the program in 2019 and says it’s been a challenge to get to this point, but it’s only the beginning of his journey.

“I like to say to people that are in CAP or joining CAP that you really get out of it as much as you put into it so I’ve really tried to pride myself on putting as much work into it and I’ve definitely reaped the benefits throughout that,” says Sisson.

Cadets have the opportunity to participate in orientation flights, which teaches them principles of flight and allows them to take control of an airplane for basic flight maneuvers.

