Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms will be possible through the afternoon. A Tornado Watch is in effect for a good portion of East Texas until 4 PM this afternoon, so please have more that one way of receiving weather warnings. A pacific cold front is currently tracking through the area, aiding in the development of numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some strong winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes will be possible through the afternoon, although conditions will quickly clear out from west to east as the front progresses through East Texas. Another cold front will swing through early tomorrow, ushering in some cooler temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be possible throughout the day Saturday, so it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella close if you have any outdoor plans. Expect dry and mild conditions Sunday and Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies. Yet another weather maker is set to move into our neck of the woods next Tuesday, bringing a round of scattered rain as well as keeping our temperatures from getting too warm for the middle of next week.

