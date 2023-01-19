City of Gladewater celebrates its 150th anniversary all year long

Gladewater, Texas (KLTV) - Established in 1873, the city Gladewater celebrates it’s sesquicentennial this year. But instead of having a one-day event, the city is commemorating the anniversary all year long.

The celebration kicks off this Saturday at the Gladewater Museum where history will come alive.

“We have a various people who are going to be sprinkled off all through the museum and they will be talking about life in previous decades.” said the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce President, Lois Reed.

Reed says people will learn about the town’s oil boom in the early twentieth century, as well as how it became known as the Antique Capital of East Texas in the 1990′s.

Monthly events will take place throughout the year in honor of the city’s different features. Like its annual East Texas Gusher Days in April, and in May they will have a fly-in at the Gladewater airport.

“Each of these events that take place during the year, they will be focusing on the 150th, and so you will see possibly planes from the past and then planes like today.” says Reed.

To learn more about the other events each month, click here.

It will be a year-long event to remember as the community celebrates Gladewater’s heritage from past to present.

“And we encourage all surrounding communities to come and join in on the fun.”

The kick off event will be this Saturday at the Gladewater Museum from 6-8 p.m. The event is free.

