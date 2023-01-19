Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

City of Gladewater celebrates its 150th anniversary all year long

City of Gladewater celebrates its 150th anniversary all year long
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gladewater, Texas (KLTV) - Established in 1873, the city Gladewater celebrates it’s sesquicentennial this year. But instead of having a one-day event, the city is commemorating the anniversary all year long.

The celebration kicks off this Saturday at the Gladewater Museum where history will come alive.

“We have a various people who are going to be sprinkled off all through the museum and they will be talking about life in previous decades.” said the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce President, Lois Reed.

Reed says people will learn about the town’s oil boom in the early twentieth century, as well as how it became known as the Antique Capital of East Texas in the 1990′s.

Monthly events will take place throughout the year in honor of the city’s different features. Like its annual East Texas Gusher Days in April, and in May they will have a fly-in at the Gladewater airport.

“Each of these events that take place during the year, they will be focusing on the 150th, and so you will see possibly planes from the past and then planes like today.” says Reed.

To learn more about the other events each month, click here.

It will be a year-long event to remember as the community celebrates Gladewater’s heritage from past to present.

“And we encourage all surrounding communities to come and join in on the fun.”

The kick off event will be this Saturday at the Gladewater Museum from 6-8 p.m. The event is free.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle which was recovered during the pursuit was a red Dodge Charger Hellcat which was...
Angelina County authorities arrest 2 in aftermath of pursuit
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

Latest News

Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
Heart patient Curtis Cason (middle) meeting UT Health East Texas EMS crew who was part of...
East Texan suffering cardiac arrest saved by wife, first responders quick responses
Angelina County Shooting
Man hospitalized after shooting in Angelina County
RV fire sends 2 people to hospital in Rusk County