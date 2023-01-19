Increasing clouds with low-end rain chances back in play as we round out the week on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s sunshine and clear skies will be replaced by clouds streaming in overnight ahead of our next disturbance approaching the region. It will still be a cold night, though, as lows drop to near 40-degrees.

With the sub-tropical jet stream blowing over east Texas and a coastal low pressure system developing just off the Texas coast, it will be a cloudy and cool Friday with a 30% chance of light rain showers possible in the afternoon and early evening hours. Any precipitation we see on Friday will be very light and not amount to much in the rain bucket.

Highs on Friday will be in the middle 50′s due to the clouds and a light, northeasterly breeze setting up shop over the Piney Woods.

The coastal low will then drift northeast toward Louisiana on Saturday leading to a cloudy sky and a 40% chance of rain for our part of the state. Due to the track of this low, we have lowered the rain chances and rainfall amounts for Saturday.

It should be noted that higher rain chances will reside in our far southern communities, especially for those of you in Jasper, Kirbyville, Buna, Newton, Woodville, and points south. Rainfall amounts in our far southern and eastern counties could reach one-half inch or more, while residents further north may only get in on a tenth-of-an-inch. In other words, the rain odds and amounts will be greater the further south you go and the closer to the coast you get.

We should see mostly dry conditions for Sunday and Monday of next week with seasonally cool temperatures in play before another western storm system brings us another opportunity for wet weather next Tuesday. The rain on Tuesday can also be labeled as a chilly rain since highs will more than likely stay in the 50′s all day long.

The rain on Tuesday should be more widespread and heavier than what will come in over the weekend. Tuesday’s rainfall could reach over an inch in many locales before the storm system exits stage left by Tuesday night, leading to clearing skies and chilly temperatures for the middle part of next week.

