Lesion removed from Jill Biden’s eyelid was non-cancerous

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at an educator appreciation event with the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lesion removed by surgeons last week from first lady Jill Biden’s left eyelid was a non-cancerous growth, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to President Joe Biden, said Wednesday.

O’Connor said in a memo released by the White House that a biopsy showed that the legion was seborrheic keratosis, a “very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth.”

Surgeons last week also removed a cancerous lesion above Jill Biden’s right eye and one on her chest. Those lesions were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer, but also the most curable form. It’s considered highly treatable, especially when caught early. It is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of skin — doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision — and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

“Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures,” O’Connor wrote. “She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well.”

