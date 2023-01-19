Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Lufkin Makes Run in Second Half to Defeat Kingwood Park

Tuesday hoops: Lufkin boys win final game in Panther Gym, Central girls top PCA
Tuesday hoops: Lufkin boys win final game in Panther Gym, Central girls top PCA
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers basketball team came alive in the third and fourth quarters to defeat Kingwood Park 59-44 Tuesday night. Head coach JT McManus commented to East Texas Sports following the game.

He said, “Well, you know they they didn’t score that well and play that well offensively last game, Kingwood park that is, but they came out and kind of made the shots early on. They made five or six threes in the first half and so we got to challenge them at halftime and I think we made six threes in the third quarter and got to stretch it out to about a 20 point lead.”

He added, “I’m proud of the way we responded kind of took care of our business and you know this time of year you just try to get wins in the district standing and keep moving forward for that district championship.”

Lufkin will travel to Nacogdoches to take on the Dragons this Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle which was recovered during the pursuit was a red Dodge Charger Hellcat which was...
Angelina County authorities arrest 2 in aftermath of pursuit
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
Lufkin authorities release name of man killed in rollover crash

Latest News

FILE - This is a March 12, 2020, file photo showing NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. The NCAA...
US appeals court to hear NCAA case over pay for athletes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Buccaneers: Russell Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
Georgia mascot Uga is shown during an NCAA college football game against Samford on Saturday,...
PETA calls for retirement of UGA mascot after recent championship win
Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction