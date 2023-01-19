Man hospitalized after shooting in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive in Lufkin, authorities arrested 38-year-old Brianna Guzman of Lufkin after responding to a disturbance call Tuesday night.

Angelina County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Mclin says the another call followed up saying there was a wounded victim.

“Upon arrival by deputies, they found one gunshot victim that had been transported to the hospital by private vehicle,” said Mclin.

The victim was shot in the torso.

“They contacted our CID division, which is our criminal investigation division, and the detectives came out and worked the scene and spoke with the victim at the hospital,” said Mclin.

Mclin also said a second victim was shot at but not seriously hurt. Mclin said Guzman was actually taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Guzman could face additional charges including an aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon and causing serious bodily injury.

The sheriff’s department executed a search warrant in relation to additional evidence.

The case is still under investigation.

