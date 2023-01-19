Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are falling quickly this morning and we’ll start off in the 40s with clear skies.  Expect sunshine throughout the day with northwest winds that will occasionally gust to 10 and 12 mph.  Temperatures will top out near 60 degrees this afternoon.  Clear skies continue tonight and that means temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Friday morning.  Clouds increase through the day Friday and temperatures could be a degree or two cooler Friday afternoon with more clouds.  A few showers are possible Saturday then, some sun by Sunday, but the weekend temperatures will stay near to below average with highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle which was recovered during the pursuit was a red Dodge Charger Hellcat which was...
Angelina County authorities arrest 2 after multi-agency pursuit
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
Suitcases and cardboard boxes packed with Promethazine were recovered from a vehicle pursued...
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
First Alert Weather Day
Tornado watch remains in effect for parts of East Texas until 4 p.m.

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 1-19-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 1-19-23
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
Clearing out and cooling down as we round out the week in the Piney Woods
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast