Several fire departments working to quench house fire near Bullard

The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815.
The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815.(KLTV/Kristine Guevara)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A fire has destroyed a home in the Bullard area Thursday evening.

The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. Bullard Fire, Smith County Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, North Cherokee County VFD, Bullard police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond.

No word yet on whether anyone was in the home when the fire started.

