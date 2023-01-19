Several fire departments working to quench house fire near Bullard

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - A fire has destroyed a home in the Bullard area Thursday evening.

The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. Bullard Fire, Smith County Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, North Cherokee County VFD, Bullard police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond.

No word yet on whether anyone was in the home when the fire started.

The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. (KLTV/Kristine Guevara)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.