Shelby County constable arrests man accused of stealing over $10K of fuel at Timpson Quick Stop

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in jail, arrested over what authorities say is a diesel fuel theft ring. Shelby County Constable for precinct five, Josh Tipton Says his office had been investigating the thefts for months. Tipton says these thefts at the Quick Stop in Timpson total for over $10,000.

“The first incident we might have thought it was just a random act, the second time it happened, then we learned it was not a random act. Apparently, the organization on their schedule,” Tipton said.

President of the Quick Stop, where the fuel was being stolen, Robin Connell says they were looking for another hit on their store since the start of the investigation.

“We also had a back-office system that we can regulate. We actually use it to order fuel from the company we buy fuel from. We had that going, we had some other stuff, and we were doing everything we could to try to figure out what was going on,” Connell said.

She says they were alerted by the system and immediately called 911.

“It was almost a fluke that this worked out and we were alerted,” Connell said.

Constable Tipton was in an unmarked vehicle and Taylor Fanguy, Constable for precinct 4, was in a marked unit, watching the suspect.

“The suspect exited the vehicle at that time which gives us a safe way to take the suspect down with him being out of his vehicle. Taking a chance on him not fleeing the scene and causing a pursuit,” Tipton said.

Tipton and Fanguy took the subject into custody.

Larides Saez-Morales was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a criminal instrument. two counts of manufacturing a criminal instrument, and misdemeanor theft. The suspect is being held in a neighboring county jail at this time.

The fuel theft bust caught the attention of Shelby County Commissioner Court on Wednesday. An executive session item was intended for “hearing complaints against personnel”. There was reportedly a disagreement between the Sheriff’s Office and the Constable Precinct 5 over the arrest, but no official action was taken in the matter.

