WebXtra: Zavalla citizens enter race to fill newly vacated city council seats

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman has updates on what’s going on in the city of Zavalla in the wake multiple city council member resignations. She speaks with one of the city’s residents who has signed up to run for one of those vacancies.

Richard Brunk, seen in the interview below, is one of the citizens who has entered the race.

