Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting

(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Friday morning shooting ended with one dead and another arrested.

According to a social media post by the Diboll Police Department, at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Lynn Street.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody with no further incident.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the victim or suspect at this time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heart patient Curtis Cason (middle) meeting UT Health East Texas EMS crew who was part of...
East Texan suffering cardiac arrest saved by wife, first responders quick responses
Angelina County Shooting
Man hospitalized after shooting in Angelina County
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County
2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County
The vehicle which was recovered during the pursuit was a red Dodge Charger Hellcat which was...
Angelina County authorities arrest 2 after multi-agency pursuit

Latest News

Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
It took crews about four hours to bring this fire at the old Smith's Steel plant in Marshall,...
Marshall authorities seek tips in structure fire investigation
Amber alert for McKinney girls
Amber alert for two McKinney girls
The agency says police are searching for 6-year-old Jennifer Burns and 9-year-old Jessica Burns.
Amber Alert issued after abduction of 2 girls in Texas