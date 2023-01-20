Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 found dead following plane crash in New York

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane. (WABC)
By WABC staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (WABC) - The bodies of two people who were aboard a small plane that crashed outside of the Westchester County Airport in New York have been found.

Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.

The flight was heading from John F. Kennedy International Airport to a regional airport outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

Air traffic control lost connection with the plane around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when the pilot reported engine trouble, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

