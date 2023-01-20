Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Bearkats chop down SFA 76-71 in Huntsville

Sam Houston Basketball
Sam Houston Basketball(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletic Communications
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - The Bearkats rallied from eight down to knock off Stephen F. Austin 76-71 in an instant classic at Johnson Coliseum on Thursday night. The Lumberjacks (13-7, 5-2 WAC) went up 48-40 with 17 minutes left on the game.

Sam Houston (14-5, 4-3) started chipping away at the lead thanks to back-to-back baskets by Kaosi Ezeagu that trimmed the advantage to 48-44 a minute later.

Cameron Huefner drilled a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game and cap a 7-0 run at the 15-minute mark. SFA pushed the lead back to three, but Huefner hit a jumper and Damon Nicholas Jr., who played a key role off the bench with seven points, threw down a baseline dunk to put Sam Houston up 51-50.

The Lumberjacks briefly retook the lead before Nicholas drained a shot from behind the arc and Kian Scroggins made a jumper to make it 56-52 midway through the second half.

The Bearkats’ biggest lead was 63-54 following a layup by Qua Grant.

Huefner led Sam Houston with 20 points on 4 for 6 shooting from long range. Grant scored 13, Donte Powers had nine and Ezeagu finished with eight.

The Bearkats return to action Saturday when they host UTRGV at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The vehicle which was recovered during the pursuit was a red Dodge Charger Hellcat which was...
Angelina County authorities arrest 2 after multi-agency pursuit
Shooting in Angelina County leaves one hospitalized
Angelina County Shooting
Man hospitalized after shooting in Angelina County
Cherokee County SWAT on scene of barricaded person in home on CR 4126
Officials identify suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Cherokee County
Heart patient Curtis Cason (middle) meeting UT Health East Texas EMS crew who was part of...
East Texan suffering cardiac arrest saved by wife, first responders quick responses

Latest News

Lady Jacks Axe Utah Valley
KLTV Sports
TJC Apaches fall to Trinity Cardinals in conference play
Tuesday hoops: Lufkin boys win final game in Panther Gym, Central girls top PCA
Lufkin makes run in second half to defeat Kingwood Park
Lufkin Makes Run in Second Half to Defeat Kingwood Park