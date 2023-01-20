Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UPDATE: Police identify body pulled from Lampasas River in Belton

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of 30-year-old Eric Martinets, a man reported missing in Taylor, Texas, was pulled from the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge on Jan. 19, police said.

Police were alerted at about 5:30 p.m. after the body was discovered by a fisherman.

“The body, which had a head injury consistent with a high fall,” was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy that will determine the exact cause of death.

The Morgan’s Point Dive Team assisted police with recovery of the body.

The southbound I-35 frontage road was briefly closed Thursday evening during the investigation.

