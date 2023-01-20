A cloudy and damp Saturday will give way to clearing skies and a cool sunshine on Sunday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today was a good day to have indoor plans due to the gray skies, chilly temperatures, and the occasional raindrops falling from the sky, making for some damp conditions throughout the Piney Woods.

A coastal low will drift northeast toward Louisiana on Saturday leading to a cloudy sky and a 40% chance of rain for our part of the state.

Due to the track of this low, the highest rain chances will be confined to areas in our far southern communities, including areas such as Woodville, Jasper, Newton, and Kirbyville. These areas have a 60% chance of coming across some passing rain showers on Saturday.

Rainfall amounts in our far southern and eastern counties could reach one-half inch or more, while residents further north may only get in on a tenth-of-an-inch. In other words, the rain odds and amounts will be greater the further south you go and the closer to the coast you get.

Outside of any rainfall on Saturday, we will remain under the clouds and feel the chilly temperatures as highs only reach the lower 50′s.

We will see dry conditions return for Sunday as cool, northwesterly winds bring in another fresh batch of chilly temperatures to the Piney Woods. With high pressure building in behind the departing cold front, we will get a return to a cool sunshine for Sunday, allowing you to get outdoors and soak up some sun for the back half of the weekend.

Monday will be another sun-filled, dry and cool day before another western storm system brings us a much better opportunity for wet weather next Tuesday. The rain on Tuesday can also be labeled as a chilly rain since highs will more than likely stay in the 50′s all day long.

Tuesday’s rainfall could reach over an inch in many locales before the storm system exits stage left by Tuesday night, leading to clearing skies and chilly temperatures for the middle part of next week.

When you combine the two rain chances we have in play in the next week, rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches, with isolated, higher amounts certainly possible in the few spots that get underneath multiple, heavy downpours.

We will clear out, but keep the chilly air in place for the middle-to-latter half of next week as cold mornings give way to cool afternoons under blue skies galore.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.