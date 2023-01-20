Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dallas man accused of leading DPS on pursuit in Smith County found with 77 pounds of pot

Texas Department of Public Safety.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man was arrested Monday after he allegedly led a DPS trooper on a pursuit and was found with many pounds of marijuana at the end of the chase.

On January 16, at around 10:30 p.m. a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation on CR 164 in Smith County. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit ensued, according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.

The pursuit ended at the Village on Broadway apartment complex, where the driver got out of the car and fled on foot. The trooper chased the suspect and captured him.

The suspect is identified as Wilbert J. Brown, 47, of Dallas, Texas. Albritton says a search of Brown’s vehicle revealed 77 pounds of marijuana. Brown was charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana >50lbs <2000lbs, fail to identify- fugitive from justice.

Brown also had four warrants for his arrest out of Tarrant County. Brown was booked in the Smith County jail.

