East Texas state senator wants warning for ‘fetal remains’ in food

East Texas state senator wants warning for ‘fetal remains’ in food
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Blake Holland
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A state senator representing two East Texas counties has filed a bill requesting food containing aborted fetal remains be labeled.

The Food and Drug Administration says such foods don’t exist. The bill was filed by state senator Bob Hall, who represents Van Zandt and Kaufman counties. In addition, the bill would require medical and cosmetic products containing aborted fetal tissue to be labeled, along with vaccines tested using fetal cell lines.

